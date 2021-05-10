U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is growing tired of President Joe Biden (D) negotiating a sweeping “infrastructure” plan with Republicans.

Sanders was asked by Axios on HBO whether he agreed with Biden aide Steve Ricchetti’s comment that Democrats have “a little more time” to have “broader consultation and dialog” and “There’s more receptivity on the Republican side to having that dialogue, and they also see the potential to reach some common ground here.”

“In general I don’t agree with that,” Sanders responded. “The bottom line is the American people want results.”

He continued, “And frankly, when people got a, you know, $1,400 check or $5,600 check for their family, they didn’t say, ‘Oh, I can’t cash this check because it was done without any Republican votes.'”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the New York Times Sway podcast last week going the traditional route of “regular order” and committee hearings is something Biden “prefers,” but “our bottom line is something has to get done.”

In April, the Senate parliamentarian told Democrats they could use the “budget reconciliation” method, which would allow them to pass the proposed $2.5 trillion measure in a way that avoids a filibuster, CBS News reported. Democrats could pass the behemoth plan with just 50 votes, instead of the 60 necessary to end a filibuster.

But Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is complicating that by claiming he wants a plan that focuses on traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, and not necessarily the Democrats’ new interpretation that includes child tax credits and healthcare for the elderly.

Manchin told West Virginia reporters last month, “I would hope to see Democrats and Republicans agreeing on infrastructure – infrastructure by itself.”

He said it would not be the amount his fellow Democrats are seeking.

“We should be doing something in a bipartisan way,” Manchin said, according to Metro News.

“It’ll be based around infrastructure only. That’d be my advice. That’s a better way to go.”

Buttigieg said he wants to pass the infrastructure plan by Memorial Day.

