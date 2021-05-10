New Jersey Plans Taxpayer-Funded $1K Stimulus Checks for Illegal Aliens

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is planning to provide eligible illegal aliens in his state with up to $1,000 stimulus checks, paid for by the state’s taxpayers.

As part of a $275 million budget package, Murphy is offering eligible illegal aliens — those who were unable to secure state and federal relief during the Chinese coronavirus crisis — about $40 million worth of taxpayer-funded aid in the form of one-time stimulus checks.

Eligible illegal aliens could receive up to $1,000 and up to $2,000 per household. Murphy’s office said they may consider a second round of stimulus checks for illegal aliens at a later date depending on federal aid for New Jersey.

The move comes after illegal aliens in New Jersey started a hunger strike, demanding they receive $2,000 stimulus checks, as Breitbart News reported.

💥 HAPPENING NOW: It's DAY 22 of #Fast4Relief & immigrant essential workers are outside of War Memorial calling on @GovMurphy @NJSenatePres @SpeakerCoughlin & the state legislature to provide a #Recovery4AllJoin them in the fight for real relief: https://p2a.co/hr3q87fAHORA: Es el DÍA 22 de #Fast4Relief y los trabajadores inmigrantes esenciales están fuera del War Memorial pidiendo a @GovMurphy @NJSenatePres @SpeakerCoughlin y a la legislatura estatal para proporcionar un alivio para todos￼ Posted by Make the Road New Jersey on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

In April, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) set out a blueprint for Democrat-controlled states to provide thousands of illegal aliens with stimulus checks, paid for by American taxpayers. In New York, thanks to Cuomo’s budget, illegal aliens are getting about $2.1 billion — or $15,600 each — so long as they can prove they were previously ineligible for state and federal aid.

New York’s aid to illegal aliens is $1.1 billion more in funding than tax credits and grants authorized for small businesses in the state budget.

Today, there are nearly half a million illegal aliens living in the state of New Jersey.

