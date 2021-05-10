OJ Simpson: Liz Cheney is ‘Standing Up for the Truth’

OJ Simpson, former professional American football player, showed support Monday afternoon for embattled Republican House Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY), saying “the reason I didn’t like her, had to do with her father,” former Vice President Dick Cheney.

The Juice, sharing his insight on the recent Republican House leadership dispute, quoted Voltaire, saying “‘patriotism was the enemy of mankind,'” in his reason behind standing up for Liz Cheney. He said he “thought about that a little bit.”

During the recent weeks, watching cable news, said he “was not a fan of Liz Cheney.” Then he added, “don’t get me wrong, I’m 50/50 on her politics, but I didn’t like her. And then I just realized recently, the reason I didn’t like her had to do with her father,” describing him as “probably my least favorite politician of my adult life.”

Simpson then pondered the Republican Party: “it seemed that fact-based truth and honesty seem to be the enemy of many of these Republican politicians.”

The Juice, who has an interesting relationship with the truth, said, “Liz Cheney stands up for the truth. That’s gotten her a lot of heat.”

“She may lose her position in the party,” he lamented. “She may even lose her career as a politician.”

Cheney then earned the admiration of the six-time Pro Bowl-er for “standing up for the truth. That’s something her father wouldn’t have done.”

This is why “right now, I’m kind of a fan of Liz Cheney.”

Simpson, concerned with public safety, ended his statement by telling listeners to “get your shots” for the Chinese coronavirus.

Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has scheduled a vote for Wednesday to oust Cheney as the Republican House Conference Chair, the number three leadership position in the party.

McCarthy said in a statement to the Republican House members, “Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change.”