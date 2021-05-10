House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the White House posted Mother’s Day greetings Sunday as leftists received criticism for using the term “birthing people.”

“Our mothers are our Guardian Angels, and we carry them always in our hearts, whether or not we are blessed to have them with us,” Pelosi wrote:

Happy Mother's Day to you and your family. Our mothers are our Guardian Angels, and we carry them always in our hearts, whether or not we are blessed to have them with us. pic.twitter.com/QKYgenlkp5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 9, 2021

In its greeting, the White House said, “Moms have always built, shaped, led, and sustained this country — and we’re committed to fighting for the safe and equitable workplaces, affordable health care, child care, and equal pay that every mom deserves”:

Moms have always built, shaped, led, and sustained this country — and we’re committed to fighting for the safe and equitable workplaces, affordable health care, child care, and equal pay that every mom deserves. Happy Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/IUF4cocSdQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 9, 2021

On Thursday, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tweeted “black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain,” Breitbart News reported.

Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic. I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has. pic.twitter.com/rExrMXzsSQ — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

However, several Twitter users questioned why she used the term “birthing people.” One person asked, “Why are you erasing women?”

“Not ‘birthing people.’ MOTHERS. Jeesh. Stop with the moronically woke linguistics,” another replied.

Actress and activist Rose McGowan also weighed in on Bush’s use of the phrase.

“Birthing People? I’m empathetic to your painful & unfairly traumatic experience @CoriBush but why are you smearing bio-women to virtue signal to trans women? Why can’t we rise together?” she said:

Birthing People? I’m empathetic to your painful & unfairly traumatic experience @CoriBush but why are you smearing bio-women to virtue signal to trans women? Why can’t we rise together? Your language is creepy. You are gaslighting. What you are doing is dangerous. #DemCult https://t.co/htTMTJQwZO — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) May 6, 2021

“Your language is creepy. You are gaslighting. What you are doing is dangerous. #DemCult,” McGowan concluded.

In 2020, a Harvard Medical School department Twitter page referred to women as “birthing people” in a post, according to Breitbart News.

Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth. These inequities have been further highlighted by #COVID19. Watch this panel discussion on #MaternalJustice. https://t.co/RcflQQapQo pic.twitter.com/N5m2s2SRdi — Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education (@HMSPostgradCE) November 8, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the account attempted to explain the reason it chose to use the verbiage:

“The webinar panelists used the term ‘birthing person’ to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as ‘women’ or ‘girls,'” the post read.

The webinar panelists used the term "birthing person" to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as "women" or "girls." We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women. — Harvard Med Postgraduate and Continuing Education (@HMSPostgradCE) November 9, 2020

“We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women,” it concluded.