Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) argued that House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) should not be ousted from her leadership position and accused former President Donald Trump of “dividing” the Republican Party.
JUST NOW: "Former President Trump is dividing our party. So it's important that we not unite with somebody who is dividing our party. "
–GOP AR Gov @AsaHutchinson on @NewDay
"Going down & seeing Trump, to me, causes more division than anything else."pic.twitter.com/6md2L7a1o9
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 11, 2021
A transcript is as follows:
JOHN BERMAN: I pointed out in our last segment it’s the former president, Donald Trump, who’s obsessing about the last election and can’t let go of the past and not look toward the future. What would your message be to him, who the vast majority of his messages from Mar-a-Lago have been all been election lies?
GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON: Whenever we do not have the president in power from our party, you have divided leadership — you have many different voices. And former President Trump is dividing our party, and so it’s important that we not unite with someone who is dividing our party. Let’s talk about those ideas, let’s talk about the future, let’s talk about the differences with the Biden administration. That’s what builds our party. And so I don’t believe Liz Cheney should be ousted for a vote of conscience. I believe that we need to concentrate on more things that bring us together than to separate us, and going down and seeing former President Trump, to me, causes more division than anything else.
