Appearing Monday on CNN’s The Lead, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) criticized President Joe Biden’s infrastructure budget, saying the $2.2 trillion proposal “doesn’t quite go far enough.”

Sen. @ewarren on infrastructure: "I think that the president's budget, quite frankly, doesn't go quite far enough. I think we need to add more." pic.twitter.com/yD8B6SzKe5 — The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2021

A transcript is as follows: