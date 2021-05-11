Appearing Monday on CNN’s The Lead, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) criticized President Joe Biden’s infrastructure budget, saying the $2.2 trillion proposal “doesn’t quite go far enough.”
Sen. @ewarren on infrastructure: "I think that the president's budget, quite frankly, doesn't go quite far enough. I think we need to add more." pic.twitter.com/yD8B6SzKe5
— The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2021
A transcript is as follows:
JAKE TAPPER: Sen. [Shelley Moore] Capito [R-WV] has introduced a bill that’s about $500 or $600 billion dollars. Biden’s infrastructure bill is about $2 trillion. Would you be opposed to any comprise in between? $800 billion, $900 billion?
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: I’m not going to start by negotiating against myself, but understand this, what’s it going to take to repair the roads and bridges in America, what’s it going to take to make sure not just part of America has access to broadband, but all of America has access to broadband, and what is it going to take to make sure we have universal child care? Child care that is affordable and high quality all across this nation. That is a big ticket item and we’ve got to make sure we put enough resources to make that happen. I think that the president’s budget, quite frankly, doesn’t go quite far enough. I think we need to add more.
