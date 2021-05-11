Gretchen Whitmer’s Approval Dips Below 50% as Scandals Mount

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) job approval dipped below 50 percent, according to a new poll.

Progress Michigan, a far-left advocacy group, asked 820 Michigan voters May 5-6, 2020 about Whitmer’s job performance and 49 percent said they approved, six percent said they “somewhat” disapproved, and 43 percent “strongly” disapproved.

Meanwhile, 51 percent said they approved of Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus. Forty percent said they approved of how the legislature has handled the response, the legislative branch effectively shut out by Whitmer.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) fared less favorably in the survey.

Forty-one percent of respondents approved of Nessel’s performance, while 45 percent saw Benson’s job positively.

Progress Michigan did not ask about Whitmer’s recent scandals, which included her reportedly traveling to Florida on a private jet days before telling Michigan residents not to, two of her top advisers traveling to Florida and Alabama for spring break despite the governor’s lecture to Michiganders not to, and a secret deal worth over $155,000 to the former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

Other findings of note include:

55 percent thought the 2020 presidential election results were “legitimate,” 37 percent did not

54 percent support “stricter voter ID laws,” 41 percent do not

President Joe Biden’s job approval matched Whitmer’s at 49 percent

31 percent said they “do not plan” to get a coronavirus vaccine which would complicate Whitmer’s strategy of 70 percent vaccination to fully reopen the state.

The poll had a partisan breakdown of 34 percent Democrats, 30 percent Republicans, and 37 percent independents.

h/t Michigan Capitol Confidential

