Joe Biden Releases More than 8.3K ‘Remain in Mexico’ Migrants into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s administration has released into the United States interior more than 8,300 migrants enrolled in the now-defunct “Remain in Mexico” program, offering them work permits to take American jobs.

After taking office in January, Biden ended the Remain in Mexico program, which had proven remarkably effective in eliminating the Catch and Release policy whereby border crossers are apprehended and subsequently released into the U.S. interior while awaiting their asylum hearings.

As of February, of the more than 71,000 asylum cases under Remain in Mexico, less than one percent of foreign nationals were found to have a legitimate asylum claim.

Biden announced in February that his Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with the help of the United Nations, would start releasing about 25,600 migrants enrolled in the program into the U.S. interior. Breitbart News exclusively reported that the migrants are being released in Brownsville and El Paso, Texas, as well as San Diego, California.

The latest data compiled by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University reveals that a total of 8,387 migrants enrolled in Remain in Mexico have been released into the U.S. interior by the end of last month.

As of the end of April, nearly 20,000 migrants enrolled in Remain in Mexico are still waiting to be released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration.

Most of the migrants, as Breitbart News reported, are traveling to major cities in Florida, Texas, California, and Virginia. For instance, nearly 1,800 of the migrants have gone to Miami, Florida, while more than 808 have headed to Orlando, Florida, and more than 440 have gone to Dallas, Texas.

Remain in Mexico migrants are only a fraction of the total number of migrants and border crossers that the Biden administration is facilitating into the U.S. interior.

This week, Breitbart News reported how the federal government — with the help of Catholic Charities — is flying thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior on commercial domestic flights, allowing them to bypass photo identification requirements and not requiring proof of a negative coronavirus test.

