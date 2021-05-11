Various left-leaning Americans were triggered over an NRA Mother’s Day tweet that highlighted moms teaching daughters to shoot for self-defense.

The tweet was focused on praising mothers who defend their families and raise daughters who refuse to be victims:

Happy Mother’s Day to all NRA moms! On top of the millions of other jobs moms have, NRA moms fight for our right to self-defense, while also defending themselves, their families, and communities. We are forever grateful for these fierce women. pic.twitter.com/IC2rvlhGDe — NRA (@NRA) May 9, 2021

KIII TV reports Texans for Gun Sense’s Gyl Switzer reacted to the tweet by saying, “My reaction was you have to be kidding me. The NRA is so despicable that I don’t know why it catches me off guard.”

Parkland parent and gun control proponent Fred Guttenberg responded to the NRA tweet by writing: “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the grieving moms. On top of millions of other jobs moms have, far to [sp] many have to take car of families destroyed by gun violence. Today, my wife started Mother’s Day at the cemetery, visiting our daughter who was murdered in the Parkland shooting.”

KRDO noted Shannon Watts, founder of Michael Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action, criticized the NRA tweet by writing: “Six people were shot and killed by a gunman at a birthday party in Colorado Springs this morning – on Mother’s Day. At least 94 more people in America will be shot and killed – and over 230 will be wounded by gunfire – before the day is over.”

During the second term of the Obama Administration Breitbart News noted women were getting concealed carry permits at twice the pace of men. The Crime Prevention Research Center released a study showing, “The number of women with permits has increased twice as quickly as the number of men with permits.”

And mid-year 2020, right in the middle of the gun sales surge across America, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) noted that more and more women were becoming gun owners for the purpose of self-defense.

NSSF noted: “In 2003, only 13 percent of women identified as gun owners. Fast forward to 2020 and that number totals nearly 25 percent. According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 25 percent of those female gun owners say self-protection is their main reason for owning a gun, and 70 percent say owning a gun is essential for their personal freedom.”

