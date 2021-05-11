Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) hammered the Democrats on their partisan “For the People Act” during the bill’s Rules Committee Hearing in the Senate on Tuesday, warning how the bill would “strike down” widely supported voter ID laws.

“This legislation strikes down virtually every voter integrity law adopted at the state level,” Cruz said.

The Texan continued to say “voter ID laws — over 70 percent of Americans support voter ID laws.”

Voter ID laws are also supported by “over 60 percent of African-Americans in this country,” he argued.

Cruz said that already “29 states [that] have voter ID laws on the books.”

He quickly asked, “what is this legislation do?” He then answered: the Democrats’ bill would “[strike] them all down” and make it “illegal for any state to have a voter ID law.”

Last month, a poll released by Fox News showed the overwhelming majority of voters support the requirement to show a valid ID to prove citizenship before voting. The overwhelming percent went as high as 77 percent from a national poll.

The survey shows that 95 percent of Republicans support showing a valid ID in order to vote, as well as 76 percent of independents and 60 percent of Democrats.

Even a poll was taken by AP-NORC shortly before Fox showed 72 percent also supported some sort of voter identification requirements. Ninety-one percent of Republicans backed requiring all voters to provide photo ID in order to vote. Fifty-six percent of Democrats said the same.