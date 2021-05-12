House Republicans Remove Warmonger Liz Cheney from Leadership

House Republicans have relieved warmonger Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her conference chair responsibilities Wednesday.

Cheney lost her post after a voice vote in the basement of the House. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) responded to Rep. Virginia Foxx’s (R-NC) motion with the following: “This is a tough day… I support the motion of the lady from NC.”

NEWS: CHENEY removed from her post by voice vote — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021

Before Cheney was ousted, she gave the following speech to save her position:

I am going to take a moment of personal privilege and then we will have the prayer and pledge. I have tremendous affection and admiration for many of you in this room. I know we all came to Washington to do important work for the nation. History has chosen every single one of us. And history has put us here together at this moment of challenge for our country.Our nation needs this Republican Party as a strong party based on truth so we can shape the future. To do that, we must be true to our principles and to the constitution. We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country. If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person; you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy.

“But I promise you this, after today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln,” she concluded.