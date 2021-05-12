John Kerry, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, contradicted the Biden administration Wednesday by admitting pipelines are a more efficient way of transporting fuel than train or truck after the administration has revoked pipeline permits, including Keystone XL.

During an appearance in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, Kerry said pipelines are better than the alternates. This is after President Joe Biden canceled the permits for the Keystone XL pipeline earlier this year.

Republican Rep. Darrell Issa (CA) posed the question, Kerry, “Isn’t it true the pipelines are more carbon-delivery efficient than trains or trucks or other forms of delivery if you could answer just that limited question.”

“Yeah, that is true,” he immediately responded.

Kerry continued, “I think that is true, but it doesn’t mean necessarily want to be adding another line when there are other alternatives.”

“But is it better than train, is it better than that, yes, it is,” he added.

Breitbart News previously reported, on the first day of President Joe Biden’s administration, he kept his campaign promise as he revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which in turn killed thousands of jobs:

Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, as promised. In so doing, he killed some 11,000 direct jobs that the pipeline’s construction was to have created, and an estimated 60,000 indirect jobs in secondary, related industries. Over 1,000 workers already on the job — mostly union workers — will be laid off as a result of the decision, even if it is litigated, as many expect it will be, in the courts.

Breitbart New’s Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak said at the time, Biden “may have set a single-day record for the number of jobs killed by an American president.”

Currently, there is an ongoing fuel shortage throughout the East Coast from the cyberattack. Hackers caused a pipeline operator to shut down Friday after stealing a large amount of data before locking computers with ransomware. The pipeline is a critical source of fuel that runs 5,500 miles up the East Coast of the United States.

More, in early May, it was reported that Kerry disclosed millions-of-dollars in income from finance and energy firms along with his recently liquidated huge stock portfolio in his latest financial filing, which Axios obtained after the White House reportedly slow-walked the release for weeks.

This was due to him liquidating a huge stock portfolio before becoming Biden’s special climate envoy, the report stated. The “millions of dollars in salary” he had also reported partially came from $5 million salaries from Bank of America, $382,400 in speaking fees from entities including Deutsche Bank, Waste Management, and Cornell University, and included more than $5,000” for speeches, one of which was to Barclays.

