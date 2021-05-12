House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) disagreed with Republicans on Wednesday for removing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership.

“For the sake of our democracy, reasonable Republicans across the country must take back their party,” Pelosi declared. “Congresswoman Liz Cheney is a leader of great courage, patriotism and integrity. Today, House Republicans declared that those values are unwelcome in the Republican party.”

“The Republican denial of the truth presented by Congresswoman Cheney is reflected in their denial of the need to seek the truth in a January 6th commission and to repair the damage of January 6th with a security supplemental immediately,” she concluded pushing her Democrat narrative.

Cheney was ousted as Republican Conference Chair by a voice vote of no confidence after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) backed her removal for a lack of unity by responding to Rep. Virginia Foxx’s (R-NC) motion with the following: “This is a tough day… I support the motion of the lady from NC.”