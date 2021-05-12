Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) comes out in support of the embattled Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) after being removed from the Republican leadership as conference chair, the number three position, Wednesday.

Cheney lost her leadership position from a voice vote Wednesday morning after the motion was introduced by Rep. Virginia Foxx’s (R-NC).

After the vote, when speaking to reporters, Buck, who has been a supporter of Cheney, said, “Liz Cheney was canceled today for speaking her mind and disagreeing with the narrative that President Trump was putting forward.”

Freedom Caucus @RepKenBuck just told reporters he voted IN SUPPORT of Cheney: "Liz Cheney was cancelled today for speaking her mind and disagreeing with the narrative that President Trump was putting forward"

Rep. Ken Buck, who supported Cheney, says there was a parliamentary inquiry after the voice vote requesting a recorded vote but it was ruled out of order. He won’t say who requested it. — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) May 12, 2021

There will be a candidate forum Thursday for Cheney’s replacement. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) is the only current candidate running for the position, and the voting will take place Friday.

NEW: Candidate forum tomorrow for Cheney’s replacement — @EliseStefanik is only candidate — and vote friday. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threw his support behind Stefanik. Over the weekend, when asked by Maria Bartiromo from Fox News if he would support Stefanik for the leadership spot, he said, “Yes, I do.”

On Tuesday night, on the eve of being ousted from leadership, Buck allowed Cheney to hijack time on the House of Representatives floor to air her grievances. Buck, who was in charge of distributing time to House members for a debate on cancel culture, yielded to Cheney.

Cheney already made plans to be active in the midterms looking to find the “Cheney party” after her major disagreement with the current path of the Republican party.

