Republicans Rejoice at Liz Cheney’s Leadership Ouster, ‘Na Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) talks to reporters after House Republicans voted to remove her as conference chair in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. GOP members removed Cheney from her leadership position after she became a target for former President Donald Trump and his …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Wendell Husebo

Conservative and America First Republicans rejoiced at Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) leadership ouster Wednesday as an end to the “Bush-Cheney-McCain era.”

“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweeted shortly after the caucus vote.

“Liz Cheney is so mad right now because this was a vote that her and fellow democrats couldn’t rig at 3 AM,” Travis, who has 4,755 followers, tweeted

A Townhall columnist wrote, “So she’s going to basically going to try to keep Trump as far away from the White House as the Cheneys keep away from the wars they send your kids to fight?”

“Good riddance to the Bush-Cheney-McCain era of the Republican Party,’ Daniel B. Ravicher said.

Michael Knowles tweeted, “Can’t believe the GOP ousted Liz Cheney even after she received the coveted OJ Simpson endorsement.”

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) said Cheney “has repeatedly found herself in the minority of her conference on key issues and served as a distraction, rather than a unifying figure in our leadership.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham also gave positive marks for Cheney’s ouster, saying Cheney “has taken a position regarding former President Trump which is out of the mainstream of the Republican Party.”

Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini said, “Who thought it was a good idea to make Dick Cheney’s daughter the spokesperson for the @GOP?”

“Liz Cheney will have a promising career on CNN once a week,” Ashley St. Clair said in relation to Donald Trump’s statement on her ouster.

“I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!” Trump wrote in a partial statement.

