Conservative and America First Republicans rejoiced at Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) leadership ouster Wednesday as an end to the “Bush-Cheney-McCain era.”
“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweeted shortly after the caucus vote.
— Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) May 12, 2021
“Liz Cheney is so mad right now because this was a vote that her and fellow democrats couldn’t rig at 3 AM,” Travis, who has 4,755 followers, tweeted.
— Travis (@TWines4congress) May 12, 2021
A Townhall columnist wrote, “So she’s going to basically going to try to keep Trump as far away from the White House as the Cheneys keep away from the wars they send your kids to fight?”
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 12, 2021
“Good riddance to the Bush-Cheney-McCain era of the Republican Party,’ Daniel B. Ravicher said.
— Daniel B. Ravicher (@danravicher) May 12, 2021
Michael Knowles tweeted, “Can’t believe the GOP ousted Liz Cheney even after she received the coveted OJ Simpson endorsement.”
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) May 12, 2021
Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) said Cheney “has repeatedly found herself in the minority of her conference on key issues and served as a distraction, rather than a unifying figure in our leadership.”
Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) about Liz Cheney:
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 12, 2021
Sen. Lindsey Graham also gave positive marks for Cheney’s ouster, saying Cheney “has taken a position regarding former President Trump which is out of the mainstream of the Republican Party.”
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) May 12, 2021
Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini said, “Who thought it was a good idea to make Dick Cheney’s daughter the spokesperson for the @GOP?”
— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 12, 2021
“Liz Cheney will have a promising career on CNN once a week,” Ashley St. Clair said in relation to Donald Trump’s statement on her ouster.
— Ashley St. Clair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) May 12, 2021
“I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!” Trump wrote in a partial statement.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 12, 2021
