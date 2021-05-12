Soros-funded Climate Change Activist Group ‘Sunrise Movement’ Backs Palestinians Against Israel

The left-wing climate change activist group known as the Sunrise Movement tweeted its support for the Palestinians against Israel on Tuesday, as hundreds of rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists rained down on Israel’s major cities.

The well-funded group, backed in part by left-wing billionaire George Soros, said nothing about Palestinian terror attacks on Israeli civilians, mob violence against Jews in Israel, or environmental damage caused by fires set by Palestinian incendiary balloons.

Instead, the Sunrise Movement tweeted a thread declaring its “solidarity with Palestinians,” adding: “Climate justice cannot exist without collective liberation, and collective liberation is only reached when people are freed from colonial and imperial violence worldwide.”

We’re in solidarity with Palestinians. Climate justice cannot exist without collective liberation, and collective liberation is only reached when people are freed from colonial and imperial violence worldwide. — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) May 12, 2021

Our government must stop funding state-sponsored violence at home and globally. We have to ask ourselves: why does the administration give $1.3 billion more to the Israeli military than international climate programs?https://t.co/atc5r3QSJU — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) May 12, 2021

The struggles Palestinians face are deeply tied to racial and housing justice, and movements for Indigenous sovereignty. Fighting against settler-colonial violence and ethnic cleansing shouldn’t be controversial. The only option is doing what’s right. — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) May 12, 2021

The Sunrise Movement also retweeted anti-Israel politicians and groups, such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

