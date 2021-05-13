15 Shot Tuesday Through Wednesday in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, three fatally, Tuesday through Wednesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported nine shootings on Tuesday, two of which proved to be fatal.

The first of the two fatalities occurred just after 6:30 p.m., when a 29-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle “in the 6000 block of North California Avenue.”

The second fatality occurred about 7:40 p.m., when multiple people exited a vehicle and opened fire on an individual walking “in the 3400 block of West 18th Street.” The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times notes six people were shot Wednesday and one of the victims succumbed to his wounds.

Wednesday’s fatality occurred just after 12 p.m., when someone opened fire on a crowd of people leaving a funeral service. A 29-year-old man was shot and killed as bullets cut into the crowd.

The Chicago Tribune points out 1,102 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2021, through May 11, 2021.

Breitbart News explained at least 26 people were shot over Mother’s Day weekend alone. The 26 shooting victims included a 14-year-old boy who died from his wounds.

