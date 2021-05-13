Jill Biden: ‘We Feel Naked’ Without Masks

US First Lady Jill Biden followed by actress Jennifer Garner (R) and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), waves as she arrives in Charleston, West Virginia on May 13, 2021 to visit a vaccination center. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Charlie Spiering

First Lady Jill Biden said she felt “naked” without her mask after the Centers for Disease Control lifted mask mandates for vaccinated Americans.

“We feel naked,” the first lady said after removing her mask for the first time at a public event in West Virginia with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

After pausing, Biden continued, “I didn’t mean it that way!”

“We feel free,” Machin repeated.

Manchin, Biden, and actress Jennifer Garner went without their masks during their trip to Capital High School in Charleston, West Virginia, to promote children over the age of 12 getting the coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday afternoon their decision to lift indoor and outdoor mask mandates for vaccinated people.

