President Joe Biden issued a new rule Thursday, to either “get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.”

“The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours,” his account tweeted.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced Thursday afternoon it has lifted mask mandates for fully vaccinated Americans.

“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated.

Breitbart News reported that Walensky also sent a warning to unvaccinated people, saying they should continue masking and social distancing until they are fully vaccinated.

“You remain at risk of mild or severe illness, of death, or of spreading the disease to others,” she said. “You should still mask, and you should get vaccinated right away.”

The new mask guidelines are as follows: