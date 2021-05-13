Broward Circuit Judge Keathan Frink ruled Thursday that two Broward County Sheriff’s deputies who were fired for inaction during the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting should be reinstated.

NBC Miami reports that Frink also ruled the deputies, Brian Miller and Joshua Stambaugh, should receive back pay.

The Sun Sentinel noted Frink did not address the accusation that Miller and Stambaugh had failed to act during the shooting. Rather, he stressed that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office had waited too long to fire the deputies.

The Sentinel points out Florida gives “police agencies … 180 days to investigate and discipline officers.” The sheriff’s department allegedly took longer than that in the case of Miller.

And the Associated Press indicated that Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony allegedly “acted 13 days too late when he fired deputy Stambaugh.”

