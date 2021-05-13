House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) “verbal assault” of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was potentially a matter for the House Ethics Committee to weigh.

“The verbal assault of our colleague… uuuhh… uhh… AOC. It’s so beyond the pale of anything that is in-keeping of bringing honor to the House or not bringing dishonor to the House… you probably wonder if it’s a matter for the Ethics Committee,” Pelosi stammered:

