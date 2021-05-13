Report: Donald Trump to Hold Two Rallies in June and One July 3

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly hold at least two rallies in June and one on July 3.

“The president is anxious to get back out on the trail and we are getting a lot of offers and invitations from both candidates and political causes in different areas,” an adviser of Trump’s told the Daily Mail.

The rallies will reportedly “take the form of the airport rallies that dominated the closing months of last year’s election campaign.”

The return of rallies come after the House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position as conference chair Wednesday with a replacement reportedly being decided Friday.

Just before the vote, Trump issued a statement urging the Republicans to exchange “warmonger” Cheney for the “gifted” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in the potential upcoming vote for House Republican Conference chair on Friday.

Liz Cheney is a warmonger. Her continual “forever war” advocacy is out of step with the Republican base. https://t.co/EA131T4pYj — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 5, 2021

Cheney’s ouster did not go quietly, however, as she made multiple media appearances Thursday to insult Trump and shed clouds over the American First Movement of “Americanism, not Globalism.”

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language,” she said Wednesday.

Liz Cheney immediately after she was ousted from House leadership: "I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office." pic.twitter.com/mxrPHqtRup — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2021

Stefanik stated Monday she is running for House Republican Conference chair because the Republican Party must have “a unified voice from our leadership team.”