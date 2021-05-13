Republican Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) torched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) claims that Israel’s airstrikes “are an act of terrorism” on the House floor.

Mast took to the House floor to draw some light into Omar’s recent condemnation of Israel in which she accused them of terrorism, including saying, “Palestinians deserve protection,” and “[u]nlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians.”

The Republican started off by saying, “our friends under attack.” He continued to say, “under attack is the most important part to realize here.” This is why he wants to call attention to Omar’s recent comments. “In one of her statements about this very event. She said, ‘Israel airstrikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection,'” he continued.

“‘Unlike Israel, missile defense programs such as Iron Dome don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks,'” Mast quoted Omar saying. “That’s absolutely right. Palestinians don’t receive support like Iron Dome,” he then explained.

Mast compared giving the Iron Dome to Israel’s enemy’s would be like, “giving al-Qaeda, or ISIS, or the Taliban U.S. bomb technicians and military personnel to help them out.” He said that would be the best comparison to giving the Iron Dome to attackers like Hamas, Palestinian Islamic jihad, or any others.

One of the major problems Mast describes how Hamas “purposefully makes their civilians the shields to their offensive points. That’s not hyperbole. Think about that. What they do to their population.”

Mast continued his prepared remarks by “let[ting] the American people judge who’s the aggressor here.” He went on to explain the types of “rocket attacks, which are acts of terrorism, and suicide bombings” that go on towards Israel.

The Republican explained:

They’re all serious, but I’m reading what largely became the most serious of them. We’ll start just now with the rocket attacks. I’m not going to read for today because the totals aren’t in. But, as of yesterday, over 600 rockets were launched into Israel. When I say 600 rockets, I don’t want people to think they’re small, the size of this table, or my cane. We’re talking about Fajr-5 rockets; they are made by Iran; they’re 21 feet long. That’s basically a little bit longer than a Chevy Suburban. The warheads on these rockets are about 90 kilograms, or 200 pounds of explosives. To put that into perspective, what detonated underneath my feet when I lost my legs was probably somewhere around five to ten pounds. So, each of these warheads being fired in, somewhere around 200 pounds of explosives. So just yesterday 600 rockets, May 9, six rockets. April 25, five rockets; April 24, two rockets; April 23, 36 rockets; April 15, one rocket; January 20, one rocket; January 18, two rockets. Going back into 2020 December 26, two rockets; November 21, one rocket; November 14, two rockets; October 22, two rockets; October 16, one rocket; September 15, 13 rockets; August 21, 12 rockets; August 16, two rockets; August 1, August 2, one rocket; July 5, three rockets; June 26, two rockets; June 15, one rocket; February 23 and 24, 90 rockets over the course of that Sunday and Monday. Moving into 2019: November 12, 190 rockets launched by Palestinian Islamic jihad. May 5, 200 rockets; May 4, 250 rockets; March 25, one rocket; March 14, two rockets. Going back into 2018: November 12, one mortar; November 11, 17 rockets; August 8, eight rockets; July 26, 11 rockets; July 14, 174 rockets barrage Israel. And let’s put this into perspective as well, a country roughly the size of the state of New Jersey, not the breadth of the United States of America.

The other day my colleague @IlhanMN accused our ally Israel of terrorism for defending themselves against Hamas. So last night I read dozens and dozens of examples of terrorist attacks committed by Hamas into the Congressional Record:. pic.twitter.com/KYwrlSrjfP — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) May 13, 2021

Breitbart News reported, “Omar was responding to claims by Palestinians that 20 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli airstrikes, including 9 children.”

The original report from Breitbart News debunked the report Omar was referring to:

What the report did not mention was that Israel claimed it had targeted and killed 11 Hamas fighters who had fired rockets at Israeli civilians. The Hamas attack was aimed at Jerusalem, where Palestinians have rioted in recent days, at the instigation of Palestinian terror groups and political leaders. Earlier Monday, a Palestinian mob attempted to lynch an Israeli driver. Hamas is also known to fire rockets at Israel from densely populated areas in Gaza, placing civilians at risk, and also uses Palestinian civilians as human shields to protect terrorists and weapons caches. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted many — though not all — of more than 150 rockets fired by Palestinians on Monday night. Rep. Omar complained that Palestinians do not have a similar system, failing to note that Israelis are not firing rockets at Palestinian civilians.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has also said Omar’s tweets of false information, seems like the Congresswoman is “acting as the press secretary for Hamas.”