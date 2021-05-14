MO Senate Passes Bill Prohibiting Police Enforcement of Gun Control

The Missouri Senate passed legislation Thursday night designed to prohibit police from enforcing numerous federal gun controls in the state.

On January 24, 2021, Breitbart News noted State Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Battlefield) was pushing the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” to nullify new Biden gun controls within state lines.

On May 13, 2021, the Senate passed Burlison’s act 22 to 10.

The Kansas City Star reports the vote was along party lines, garnering Republican support and Democrat opposition.

The push to nullify federal gun controls has been introduced in the Missouri legislation “and gone nowhere for at least the last five years.” But the election of Joe Biden, combined with his gun control push–including executive gun control–served as the impetus to get the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” over the top this year.

Burlison commented on the passage of the legislation, saying, “We’re not eliminating federal firearms laws in Missouri. We’re just simply saying we’re not going to lift a finger to enforce their rules.”

Numerous other states have passed laws to block enforcement of Biden gun controls by their law enforcement officers as well.

For example, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed legislation in early April barring enforcement of new federal gun controls. And on April 24, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out that Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) signed a bill to protect the Second Amendment from new federal laws and regulations.

On April 14, 2021, Breitbart News noted Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) declared Nebraska a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.”

