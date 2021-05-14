Trump Spokesman on Ken Buck Welcoming Backlash from Trump: ‘Noted’

Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller said Friday that he “noted” Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) welcomed backlash from the 45th president after the Colorado Republican spoke in support of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Buck has spoken in support of Cheney after Republicans removed her as the third-ranking party member. Cheney drew the ire of the House Republican Conference for her criticism of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and her criticism of Trump and his platform.

After the vote to remove Cheney as the third-ranking Republican, Buck said, “Liz Cheney was canceled today for speaking her mind and disagreeing with the narrative that President Trump was putting forward.”

Buck also supported Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) over Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), whom Trump backed, to serve as the next Conference chair.

Responding to Axios about possible backlash from Trump, he said, “I’ve been looking for an exit strategy for six and a half years. So, if that’s the exit strategy, that’s okay.”

Trump spokesman Miller replied saying, “Noted.”

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle reported Buck has continued to cosponsor a bill with Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) that would allow big media companies to form a cartel to pressure companies for more censorship and special favors.

Buck — who wrote the book Drain the Swamp: How Washington Corruption is Worse than You Think — has also “raked in at least $18,000 from lobbyists, special interest groups, and PACs for organizations that support the legislation he is championing that would fundamentally change the media and technology landscape.”