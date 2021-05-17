California Bucks CDC Guidance, Will Ease Mask Requirement Next Month

The state of California announced Monday that will not ease its mask requirement until June 15, bucking guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said it is safe for fully vaccinated people to skip face coverings in most situations.

California State Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a press conference that the purpose of the delay is to afford businesses additional time to make operation changes due to CDC’s updated guidance.

“This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless focus on delivering vaccines particularly to underserved communities and those that were hard hit throughout this pandemic,” Ghaly told reporters.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recently stated that he plans to end nearly all restrictions on June 15 if coronavirus cases drop lower.

