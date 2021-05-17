Donald Trump to Headline North Carolina Republican Convention in June

Former President Donald Trump will headline the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual State Convention scheduled from June 4-6.

Trump’s second appearance since leaving the White House will be held virtually and physically at the Greenville Convention Center:

Other notable event speakers will be Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), and Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).

Trump’s first appearance after leaving office was at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 28. Nearly seven in ten CPAC attendees indicated in a straw poll vote they want to see Trump run for president again in 2024.

The news of Trump’s second appearance comes after the Republican caucus ousted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position on May 12.

Trump said of the removal after the caucus that Cheney “is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history.”

