Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Drops to 47.5 Percent in May

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 47.5 percent, according to polling conducted by the Trafalgar Group.

Biden’s approval rating has shrunk 9.5 percent since April when Gallup marked the president at 57 percent approval:

The Gallup poll also notes the average approval rating for a president’s first quarter is 61 percent, while the overall historical average approval rating for a president from 1938 to 2021 is 53 percent.

Biden trails Gallup’s historic average by 5.5 percent and the first quarter average approval rating by 13.5 percent, according to the Trafalgar Group’s May poll.

The FiveThirtyEight pollster ratings, which are “calculated by analyzing the historical accuracy of each polling organization’s polls along with its methodology,” ranked the Trafalgar Group an A-. In contrast, Gallup was rated a B+ in the same rankings.

The Trafalgar Group poll was conducted from April 30 to May 6 by polling 1,571 likely primary or general election voter respondents. The margin of error is 2.47 percent. The poll’s confidence is 95 percent.