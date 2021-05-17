NYTimes: Biden Opens U.S. Border to the Globe’s Economic Migrants

President Joe Biden and his deputies have opened the nation’s southern border to a growing wave of economic migrants from Brazil, India, Cuba, Venezuela, and many other countries, according to a report Sunday in the New York Times.

“Agents have stopped people from more than 160 countries,” the newspaper reported, adding:

More than 12,500 Ecuadoreans were encountered in March, up from 3,568 in January. Nearly 4,000 Brazilians and more than 3,500 Venezuelans were intercepted, up from just 300 and 284, respectively, in January. The numbers in coming months are expected to be higher.

“Most are simply being released to nonprofit aid centers, where they spend a day or two before traveling to join friends and relatives elsewhere in the United States,” the New York Times admitted.

Breitbart News reported on May 12 almost 34,000 people from countries other than Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, or El Salvador, arrived in April. The numbers were based on data released by the Department of Homeland Security.

The migrants are driven by economic factors, the Times acknowledged:

… large numbers of migrants have been driven to the U.S. border by economic hardship in their home countries, and now the pandemic has widened that circle. Though no records are kept at the border on the reasons people have cited in choosing to move, interviews with many of those arriving at the border, along with Border Patrol officials, shelter operators and immigration scholars, suggested that the job collapse brought about by the coronavirus — coupled with the Biden administration’s more welcoming policies — is driving much of the new surge.

The migrants are being allowed into the country by Biden’s deputies, even though the federal government has the Title 42 legal authority to block all migrants — including juvenile migrants — during the coronavirus emergency.

Moreover, federal law only provides asylum to groups fleeing political and religious persecution — not to people fleeing poverty. This rule means border agents can deny them access to U.S. asylum courts.

Biden also has the political clout to challenge many of the open-border decisions made by judges, including the Flores decision, which limits the detention of migrants who bring their children.

In March, the chairman and CEO of the Gallup polling company warned Biden some 42 million people in Central and South America want to migrant into the United States. Nine years ago, Gallup warned that 150 million people worldwide want to move to the United States.

However, Biden nominated — and the Senate confirmed — Alejandro Mayorkas, a pro-migration zealot, to run the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Mayorkas’ appointment was cheered by the ethnic lobbies, pro-migration groups, and investor groups that have so much clout in Biden’s party.

Mayorkas is now encouraging mass migration by opening many small side-doors in the nation’s immigration laws and by clearing away rules and policies that would slow the award of green cards and citizenship to the economic migrants. Mayorkas has frequently claimed that Americans’ homeland is actually a “Nation of Immigrants” and that migration is central to the nation’s values and economic health.

For example, on April 28, Mayorkas tweeted “small immigrant-owned businesses … are the backbone of our communities — and of our country.” On March 4, Mayorkas declared “our highest priority” is to fly lawfully deported migrants into the United States to reunite them with the children they left behind so the children could also ask judges for green cards.

Biden’s political allies have persuaded him to restart the federal extraction of low-wage workers, government-aided consumers, and high-occupancy renters from foreign countries. Even foreign children and sick retirees are sought as an economic stimulus because they inflate rents and stimulate federal, state, and local spending, for example, on K-12 education programs and healthcare spending.

Business leaders are especially eager to import more foreign college graduates for white-collar jobs and more people to drive up real estate prices in coastal cities.

The lax border policies encourage economic migration, Andrew Selee, the pro-migration president of the Migration Policy Institute, admitted to the New York Times. “Many people around the world saw their standard of living slide backward, it’s no surprise that they would jump at the chance to get into the U.S. when they hear that others have managed to cross from Mexico successfully,” Selee said.

At least one Democratic Senator suggested that Biden would not police the borders until the GOP agrees to an amnesty that would create millions of new Democratic voters.

“So far, for our Republican colleagues, the focus has been all about the border,” Sen.Bob Menendez, F-NJ), told RollCall.com for a May 12 report. “We certainly are willing to deal with questions about the border — but the question is much broader: What do we get for that?” he added.

GOP legislators, such as Rep. Jody Hice (R-TX), have begun to spotlight the international migration:

Talking with @CBP agents on the border today and we encountered a group of Romanians detained after crossing illegally. Our borders are open for the entire world! For example, 1200-1500 Brazilians alone are flying into Tijuana each week… but it's not for tourism! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) May 6, 2021

However, GOP politicians and state parties rely heavily on donations from investors who want more migration. So far, the GOP legislators have complained about border chaos and illegal immigration but have not campaigned against the labor migration that is the biggest concern of their base and of the non-political swing voters.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, intra-Democratic, rational, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

The voter opposition to elite-backed economic migration coexists with support for legal immigrants and some sympathy for illegal migrants. But only a minority of Americans — mostly leftists — embrace the many skewed polls and articles pushing the 1950’s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

The deep public opposition to labor migration is built on the widespread recognition that legal and illegal migration moves money away from most Americans’ pocketbooks and families.

Migration moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to investors, from technology to stoop labor, from red states to blue states, and from the central states to the coastal states such as New York.