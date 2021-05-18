Joe Biden Wears Mask Outside, Contradicting CDC Guidelines

President Joe Biden wore a mask outside Tuesday, contradicting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines set forth Thursday.

Biden donned the mask while visiting the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to promote his “infrastructure” package. The video shows Biden was not wearing a mask, but then put one on perhaps in accordance with Ford’s policy.

Fully vaccinated Joe Biden puts his mask on outside standing next to two vaccinated, masked Democrats pic.twitter.com/sR0EavYWsj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 18, 2021

Biden’s Twitter account issued a new rule on May 13, “The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours.”

Biden’s tweet came the same day when the CDC issued new masking guidelines as follows:

When asked why Biden wore a mask outside on May 7, he responded, “it’s still good policy to wear the mask.”

“Why am I wearing the mask? Because, when we’re inside, it’s still good policy to wear the mask. That’s why,” the president said. “When I’m outside — and the problem is: Lots of times, I walk away from this podium, you notice, I forget to put my mask back on because I’m used to not wearing it outside.”