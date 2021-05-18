House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) released a statement Tuesday opposing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) backwardly focused January 6 commission legislation due to bad-faith negotiations.

McCarthy explained Republicans have been hoodwinked by Pelosi “falsely” claiming “in the press that she had delivered Republicans a counterproposal, when in reality her proposal would not surface until weeks later.”

“Republican requests for fair representation and an unbiased premise from which to begin such an investigation were always understood to be the starting point for bipartisan negotiations, not the end result,” he stated.

McCarthy additionally highlighted Pelosi’s “political games” for ignoring bipartisan investigations inside the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, along with an allocation of $10 million to “conduct a full, apolitical review” of any outstanding Capitol security measures.

McCarthy also pointed to Pelosi’s contradictory proposal due to what he called the “presence” of “political violence in American society,” such as the “deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021.”

And while Pelosi has turned a blind eye to select incidents that do not benefit the Democrats’ narrative, McCarthy detailed how others have stepped up to perform the job Pelosi spent five months failing to do.

“The Department of Justice has announced 445 arrests in conjunction with the events of January 6, and expect 100 more arrests to follow,” he reminded Pelosi. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate any and all crimes committed that day, and I fully support these individuals being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

GOP leaders have previously said they would NOT urge their conference to vote a certain way. But McCarthy’s opposition will sway a wide swath of his conference to vote NO tomorrow. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 18, 2021