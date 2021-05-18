Illegal Alien Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Sexual Assault, Burglary

An illegal alien pleaded guilty this week on charges that he attempted to sexually assault a child and committed felony burglary in Madison, Wisconsin.

Luis Ruiz-Ugalde, a 28-year-old illegal alien, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree attempted sexual assault of a child, misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault, and felony burglary related to incidents in September 2019.

According to the charges, Ruiz-Ugalde groped a 13-year-old girl on a bus in Madison on September 22, 2019, just two days after he had groped a woman outside of her home. Five days before Ruiz-Ugalde groped the 13-year-old girl, he broke into a woman’s apartment near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and stole her clothing.

As part of his plea deal, Ruiz-Ugalde had second-degree child sexual assault charges thrown out, along with charges for lewd and lascivious acts, attempted second-degree sexual assault with force, and possession of cocaine while in jail.

Ruiz-Ugalde, whom the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has lodged a detainer on, now faces up to 40 years in prison for the attempted child sexual assault charges.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.