House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is unhappy with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) Tuesday over his refusal to accept the proposed January 6 commission to be voted on Wednesday.

“I’m very pleased that we have a bipartisan bill to come to the floor,” Pelosi told reporters. “And [it’s] disappointing but not surprising that the cowardice on the part of some on the Republican side not to want to find the truth.”

The White House also released a statement in support of Pelosi’s commission:

While the federal government has already begun taking action to improve the safety and security of the U.S. Capitol, the administration supports the proposed bipartisan, independent national commission to study and investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The White House and Pelosi’s chiding comes after McCarthy released his position opposing the commission due to Pelosi hoodwinking Republicans by “falsely” claiming “in the press that she had delivered Republicans a counterproposal, when in reality her proposal would not surface until weeks later.”

“Republican requests for fair representation and an unbiased premise from which to begin such an investigation were always understood to be the starting point for bipartisan negotiations, not the end result,” he stated.

McCarthy also pointed to Pelosi’s contradictory proposal due to what he called the “presence” of “political violence in American society,” such as the “deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021.”

And while Pelosi has been playing political games with Republicans, McCarthy detailed how others have stepped up to perform the job Pelosi spent five months failing to do.

“The Department of Justice has announced 445 arrests in conjunction with the events of January 6, and expect 100 more arrests to follow,” he recalled for Pelosi. “The Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate any and all crimes committed that day, and I fully support these individuals being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

GOP operative Arthur Schwartz backed McCarthy’s rejection of the partisan proposal.

“Until democrats agree to investigate the months of rioting by Biden voters that destroyed American businesses & cities, every Republican should be in lockstep with McCarthy on this. [McCarthy] comes out against bipartisan deal on Jan. 6 commission,” he tweeted. Until democrats agree to investigate the months of rioting by Biden voters that destroyed American businesses & cities, every Republican should be in lockstep with McCarthy on this. @GOPLeader comes out against bipartisan deal on Jan. 6 commission https://t.co/C5euKB1vgv — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 18, 2021

Pelosi has reportedly scheduled the vote for Wednesday with never-Trumper Rep. John Katko (R-NY) approving of Pelosi’s partisan commission.

Chairman of the City of Fulton Republican Committee Marc Holliday has stated he regrets endorsing Katko in 2020, saying he is “disgusted and appalled by how he has voted and held himself in Congress so far. Katko has completely abandoned his base and has ignored the voice of the people who put him where he is.”