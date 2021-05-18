Report: Kamala Harris Keeps List of Reporters Who Offend Her

Vice President Kamala Harris personally keeps a list of reporters who have offended her, according to a report in the Atlantic.

“Harris herself tracks political players and reporters whom she thinks don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience,” the Atlantic’s Edward-Issac Dovere reported in a Tuesday article.

The report noted Harris does not like the words “cautious,” “careful,” “guarded,” and “hesitant” but turns down opportunities to answer questions from reporters or participate in interviews. Harris was not pleased after a Washington Post reporter posted on social media during a visit to Howard University that there were “screeches” of welcome from her sorority sisters.

Harris’ struggle to connect with voters was apparent during her failed 2020 presidential campaign, despite attempts to feature more personal moments such as cooking videos and dance moves.

Harris’ opponents also point out she typically responds to tough questions with a laugh.

“The only thing almost as bad [as Joe Biden] is Kamala with the laugh,” Trump said at an October rally during the 2020 campaign.

“Haha, that’s so funny. Hahaha,” Trump said, imitating her laughs in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“Is there something wrong with her?” he added. “She kept laughing. At very serious questions.”

Republicans also attacked Harris for laughing when reporters asked her if she would travel to the border to highlight the migrant crisis.

“While VP Harris laughs off a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, Republicans are focused on securing the border and responding to the needs of our Border Patrol agents on the front lines,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy posted on social media.