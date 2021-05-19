Book: Joe Biden Whined on Debate Stage After Kamala’s Racism Onslaught — ‘F**king Bulls**t’

Joe Biden was furious after then-Sen. Kamala Harris attacked him for his record on race and public busing during a debate, describing it as “fucking bullshit” on stage, according to an upcoming book.

Harris launched her attack on Biden’s record in a June 2019 debate with her Democrat rivals.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me,” Harris said, announcing that Biden’s views personally offended her.

During a commercial break, Biden leaned over to his primary rival Pete Buttigieg and said, “Well. That was some f—ing bullshit,” according to reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere in his book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump, previewed Wednesday by Politico.

Despite Harris briefly getting a bump in the polls after the attack, her campaign stalled and faded while Biden went on to win the nomination.

In August 2020, Harris laughed off her past attacks, saying she was “1,000 percent in support of Joe Biden.”

“It was a debate,” Harris laughed during an interview with Stephen Colbert in August 2020. “It was a debate. It was a debate. Literally, it was a debate. It was called a debate. Everyone traveled to the debate. There were journalists at the debate.”

Days later, Biden selected Harris as his running mate.