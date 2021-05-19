Democrats are demonstrating partisan political gamesmanship by campaigning off of potentially enacting a January 6 commission Wednesday.

Rep. Josh Harder’s (D-CA) campaign for reelection sent an email soliciting his supporters for their email in relation to the commission.

“But this isn’t a political game, this is our democracy we’re talking about. I believe we need a January 6th Commission and will be voting YES on creating one today,” the Democrat campaign wrote before asking for their email address.

“If you agree that we need to stop playing politics and need a full investigation into what happened on January 6th, please add your name to this petition,” the email said.

The leftist organization Protect Democracy issued a letter in support of the commission and then asked readers to “help protect democracy” by noting a fundraising campaign below.

ColorOfChange.org is also encouraging individuals to sign a petition, entitled, “Congress: Investigate white supremacist infiltration of Capitol Police NOW.”

The petition’s literature states, “we are demanding to know the extent to which white supremacists are calling the shots within the Capitol Police force.”

“We are demanding investigations and an aggressive policy agenda to root out the white supremacy and anti-black racism that puts all of us in danger,” it concludes.

Both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) opposed the measure.

McCarthy said Republicans have been hoodwinked by Pelosi “falsely” claiming “in the press that she had delivered Republicans a counterproposal, when in reality her proposal would not surface until weeks later.”