Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) adjusts her face mask during a news conference on infrastructure outside the U.S. Capitol on May 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pelosi met with President Joe Biden and her Republican counterparts earlier in the day to discuss Biden's infrastructure plan. (Photo by Chip …
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Wendell Husebo

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will offer a resolution Wednesday night to alter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) House floor mask rules.

“Kevin McCarthy plans to offer a privileged resolution tonight to change House rules requiring members to wear a mask on the floor or face a $500 fine on first offense and $2500 fine in subsequent offenses. Dems will move to table/kill the resolution tonight,” a CNN reporter tweeted.

The resolution comes after Pelosi continued to force vaccinated House members to wear masks on the House floor despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines.

“No,” Pelosi replied. “Are they all vaccinated?” she responded when asked if she would change the rule requiring masks on the floor.

Thirty-three House Republicans have signed a letter asking Pelosi to normalize voting procedures and return to maskless House requirements. But the letter has fallen on deaf ears.

Some Democrats are struggling to remember they don’t have to wear a mask once they leave the House chamber.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was unhappy Friday when a congressional staff member suggested he no longer needed to wear a mask after leaving the House floor.

“You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” he said to Nick Dyer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) spokesman.

The CDC’s current guidelines permit individuals not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors as follows:

