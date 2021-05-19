House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will offer a resolution Wednesday night to alter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) House floor mask rules.
“Kevin McCarthy plans to offer a privileged resolution tonight to change House rules requiring members to wear a mask on the floor or face a $500 fine on first offense and $2500 fine in subsequent offenses. Dems will move to table/kill the resolution tonight,” a CNN reporter tweeted.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 19, 2021
The resolution comes after Pelosi continued to force vaccinated House members to wear masks on the House floor despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines.
“No,” Pelosi replied. “Are they all vaccinated?” she responded when asked if she would change the rule requiring masks on the floor.
Thirty-three House Republicans have signed a letter asking Pelosi to normalize voting procedures and return to maskless House requirements. But the letter has fallen on deaf ears.
Some Democrats are struggling to remember they don’t have to wear a mask once they leave the House chamber.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was unhappy Friday when a congressional staff member suggested he no longer needed to wear a mask after leaving the House floor.
Another verbal altercation just happened in the House:
MTG’s spokesman Nick Dyer told @RepSwalwell: “Biden says you can take off your mask”
Swalwell confronted Dyer, got in his face and according to Dyer, said: “You don’t tell me what to fucking do!”
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 14, 2021
“You don’t tell me what to fucking do!” he said to Nick Dyer, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) spokesman.
The CDC’s current guidelines permit individuals not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors as follows:
— Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 13, 2021
