Only 35 percent of registered independent voters in swing states approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance, while Republicans are more “engaged” than Democrats, bolstering GOP confidence ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The poll conducted by DemocracyCorps also says 47 percent of registered independent voters disapprove of Biden, while “Democrats are winning a mere 17 percent support among independents on the generic ballot, with 34 percent backing Republicans and a 45 percent plurality saying they’re undecided.”

The survey conducted between April 27 and May 3 additionally found “Republicans are tied with Democrats on the generic congressional ballot (45 to 45 percent) in these swing states and districts.”

The polling also indicated a large amount of enthusiasm in the Republican party compared to Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms:

The percentage of Democrats showing the highest levels of engagement dropped from 85 percent just before last year’s election to 57 percent in this month’s survey.

By contrast, 68 percent of Republicans say they’re still highly engaged, compared to 84 percent before the election.

In these battlegrounds, Republicans are holding onto more than 87 percent of “non-Trump conservatives,” a constituency more skeptical of the former president, with just five percent defecting to Democrats.

As Democrats attempt to hold the House and the Senate, Biden, the leader of the party that proposed radical policies in his first 100 days, such as packing the courts, amnesty, reparations, federalized elections, D.C. statehood, and banning the Electoral College, has been slipping in the national polls.

Biden’s approval rating dropped to 47.5 percent, according to polling conducted by the Trafalgar Group, shrinking 9.5 percent since April when Gallup marked the president at 57 percent approval:

The FiveThirtyEight pollster ratings, “calculated by analyzing the historical accuracy of each polling organization’s polls along with its methodology,” rendered the Trafalgar Group an A-. By contrast, Gallup was rated a B+ in the same rankings.