Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signs ‘Heartbeat’ Bill into Law

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday signed the “heartbeat” bill into law, banning abortion in the state once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The heartbeat bill is now LAW in the Lone Star State. This bill ensures the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion. Thank you @SenBryanHughes, @ShelbySlawson, & #txlege for fighting for the lives of the unborn in Texas. pic.twitter.com/aolhUKM9tv — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 19, 2021

“Pro-Lifers across Texas rejoiced as the governor signed the life-saving bill into law in the Texas Capitol in Austin,” celebrated Texas Right to Life, observing the legislation is the first of its “pro-life priority” bills to have passed both the state House and Senate this session and to have been signed into law by the governor.

Today, @GregAbbott_TX signed the Texas Heartbeat Act! Thanks to @SenBryanHughes @ShelbySlawson for leading on Life to protect all babies with a detectable heartbeat. #txlege #prolife pic.twitter.com/zAjsJb8dAW — Texas Right to Life (Text ProLife to 40237) (@TXRightToLife) May 19, 2021

Governor Abbott signed the Texas Heartbeat Act into law! #TXLege #ProLife — Texas Right to Life (Text ProLife to 40237) (@TXRightToLife) May 19, 2021

The state Senate approved the bill, 18-12, following its passage in the state House, 83-64.

Other states have passed “heartbeat” bills and, once signed, abortion rights activists filed lawsuits challenging them. Subsequently, courts have blocked these laws, ruling they are unconstitutional.

However, the Texas measure contains a unique enforcement mechanism whereby any private citizen may file a civil lawsuit against an abortion provider or any other individual who “aids or abets” a “criminal abortion.”

After a letter, drafted by a coalition of Texas lawyers, expressed concern about the “exceptionally broad” language in the bill regarding the civil enforcement mechanism, the state House amended it with a provision that would limit the civil action mechanism to violations of the “heartbeat” ban.

Additionally, lawmakers also adopted an amendment that blocks individuals who impregnated a woman through rape, sexual assault, or incest from challenging an abortion through a lawsuit.

This is cruel and extreme. And they've included a dangerous provision that allows ANYONE from any state to sue an abortion provider and others who help someone get care?? Absolutely not. Access to abortion has never been more at risk — and we're going to fight back like hell. https://t.co/BKaw49p0RI — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) May 19, 2021

Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson called the new law “cruel and extreme.”

“And they’ve included a dangerous provision that allows ANYONE from any state to sue an abortion provider and others who help someone get care??” she tweeted. “Absolutely not.”

The Center for Reproductive Rights also expressed alarm at the new law:

🚨#BREAKING🚨 Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed #SB8 into law. This extreme abortion law bans abortion as early as 6 weeks AND allows anyone hostile to abortion to sue Texans for providing abortion care *or* helping others access abortion. — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) May 19, 2021

Abbott signed the bill into law two days after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to reexamine if state laws that prohibit most abortions are unconstitutional, in a case that will likely present the most significant challenge to the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which created a right to abortion.