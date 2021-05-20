House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Thursday that Republicans remain “united” in their support for Israel, while Democrats have “waffled” for their support for Israel.

Stefanik spoke to Breitbart news after she led a press conference with Reps. Brian Mast (R-FL), Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Chip Roy (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Scott Perry (R-PA), and others on their support for Israel while the country remains embroiled in conflict.

Stefanik noted in her interview that the press conference featured Republicans across the conservative spectrum.

The House GOP Conference chair also chided Democrats for failing to voice their support and condemn comments coming from leftist Democrats.

“Republicans are very united on this issue, you saw members from the Freedom Caucus, the RSC, all parts of our conference are focused on this issue and the mainstream media, not Breitbart, is doing a disservice to the American people that they’re not focusing on how the Democratic Party waffled on their support of Israel and has not spoken out against the outrageous comments from AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar that I mentioned,” Stefanik told Breitbart News.

During her press conference, she noted that Republicans are very clear in their support of Israel and their support drives a stark contrast with Democrats. She emphasized that Democrats continue to face crisis after crisis, such as the border crisis, the recent energy crisis, which shows that Republicans have a clear and better vision for the country.

Biggs, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said that Republicans have continued to stand for a strong America First policy, while Democrats have done little to address the crisis at the southern border.

He added that Democrats have also pushed for “poisonous critical race theory.”

Greene criticized Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) as the “Jihad squad.”

Stefanik asked rhetorically, “This question needs to be asked of every Democrat Member of Congress: Do you stand with Israel or do you stand with the terrorist organization of Hamas? This should be an easy answer, but apparently for Democrats, it no longer is.”

