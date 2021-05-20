First lady Jill Biden did not deny a report that she suggested Sen. Kamala Harris ‘go f**k yourself” after she attacked her husband’s positions on public busing during the presidential campaign.

A reporter questioned the first lady about the reported story during an event promoting vaccinations for children in Washington, DC.

“My goodness,” Jill Biden replied. “That was two years ago. We’ve moved on from that.”

The story of Jill Biden’s tirade was revealed by reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere in his book Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump and previewed in Politico.

Harris debuted her attack on Joe Biden’s record on public busing in a June 2019 Democrat presidential debate.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me,” Harris said at the time, announcing that Biden’s views personally offended her.

Jill Biden was furious, according to the report, venting against Harris during a phone call with close supporters after the attack.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis?” Jill Biden said according to multiple people on the call. “Go f— yourself.”