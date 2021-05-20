Poll: 64% Approve of CDC Guidance Easing Up Mask Requirements

A majority of U.S. adults approve of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance easing up on mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday found.

The survey asked respondents if they agree with the CDC guidance which states that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without social distancing or mask-wearing. Across the board, a majority, or 64 percent, “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the guidance, including 71 percent of Republicans, 64 percent of Democrats, and 60 percent of independents.

Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said they have received a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, compared to 36 percent who said they have yet to.

More self-identified Democrats have been vaccinated than Republicans, 71 percent to 51 percent.

Respondents were also asked to gauge their confidence in the “safety and effectiveness” of the vaccine. Overall, 66 percent said they are either “very” or “somewhat” confident, compared to 30 percent who are “not very” or “not at all” confident.

Notably, a majority of Republicans, 55 percent, expressed confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, as did 81 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of independents.

The survey, taken May 17-18, among 1,000 U.S. adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.

According to the CDC’s May 19 data, 125,453,423 people in the United States have been vaccinated, representing 37.8 percent of the U.S. population.

This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said a virus booster “will almost certainly” be necessary within a year of getting the primary shot.