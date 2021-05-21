Another far-left group urged President Joe Biden Friday to not negotiate with Republicans on the infrastructure proposal due to fears of watering down the package.

The Sunrise Movement said “more people will die from severe weather” if Biden makes a bipartisan compromise:

The more this package is watered down, the more people will die from severe weather, families will break under the struggle of unemployment, voters who put everything on the line for Biden will lose hope in what the government can do for them, and black and brown communities will be hurt the most.

Progressive @sunrisemvmt telling Biden to forget bipartisanship on infrastructure bill bc it won’t lead to results voters want >>> pic.twitter.com/Vj3MlEfMwp — Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) May 21, 2021

This is the second radical push for Biden to abandon his campaign promise of bipartisanship.

Influential progressive and environmental groups, including the Service Employees International Union, Environmental Defense Fund, and Working Families Party, sent a letter to Biden May 13, asking him to “seize this critical window of opportunity to pass bold jobs and economic investment legislation that responds to the interwoven crises facing this country.”

Congressional Democrats also continue to resist bipartisan negotiations over Biden’s infrastructure proposal.

When Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) was questioned if she supports bipartisanship on the measure, she replied, “Absolutely not. Because we might lose our coalition for human infrastructure.”

“It’s not $800 billion compared to $2.3 billion,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) agreed with Gillibrand. “I think we should move forward with our bill.”

Fifty-nine far-left House Democrat members, in fact, sung a similar tune by sending a letter to both Senate and House leadership, stating, “While bipartisan support is welcome, the pursuit of Republican votes cannot come at the expense of limiting the scope of popular investments.”

But Joe Biden is struggling in the polls, incentivizing him to turn his back on the radical policies his party has presented in his first 100 days, such as packing the courts, amnesty, reparations, federalized elections, D.C. statehood, and ending the Electoral College.

The series of legislative efforts have given Biden only a 35 percent approval rating among registered independent voters in swing states, according to a May poll conducted by DemocracyCorps.

Biden’s national approval rating has taken a dive, dropping to 47.5 percent and contracting by 9.5 percent since April when Gallup marked the president at 57 percent approval.