Joe Biden Awards Army Colonel Ralph Puckett the Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Army Colonel Ralph Puckett on Friday, reopening the White House for one of the first public events without mask requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 94-year-old veteran traveled in a wheelchair to the White House with his family for the ceremony but insisted on standing without support while Biden awarded him the medal.

Biden revealed during his speech that he had heard Puckett’s first response to the news was to ask whether the White House could just mail the medal to him.

“I understand that your first response to ask, “Why all the fuss? Can’t they just mail it to me,” Biden said with a chuckle.

He said he resisted making a joke about the Post Office, and added, “I would have walked it to you.”

President Biden also flattered Puckett’s wife, noting during the ceremony that she shared a name with his own mother.

“You and my mom have the same eyes, although you are much too young to be my mom,” he said.

Pucket was recognized for his military achievements against the Chinese in the Korean War, leading an offensive with his men despite multiple wounds from enemy mortar rounds and a grenade.

Biden also welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in to speak, the first time a foreign leader participated in a Medal of Honor ceremony.

Following the ceremony, Biden interrupted the family after they took a picture together.

“In a second Jill and I are going to crash your picture,” Biden said, inviting the first lady, Jill Biden, and President Moon to join them for a photo.