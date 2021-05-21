Michigan Democrats Abuse Proxy Voting, Lied About Reason

Member of Michigan’s Democrat Congressional delegation abused their proxy voting ability in the House of Representatives to be with the president after claiming an “ongoing health emergency,” according to a report.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Dan Kildee (D-MI) each claimed they were unable to cast their votes in person claiming the “ongoing public health emergency,” in a letter they filed with the House clerk Monday, May 17.

However, the following day, Tuesday, May 18, the group of lawmakers attended the Ford Motors facility in Michigan when President Joe Biden was there for an in-person tour, according to Fox News.

Stevens and Slotkin granted Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) the authority to vote by proxy, and Kildee granted Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA) the same authority. Fox News reported Slotkin used an interview to discuss her visit with Biden. Stevens, before the visit, confirmed in an interview she would be taking part as well, saying it “is a really exciting day” to have the president visit your state.

Both Slotkin and Stevens did not respond to Fox News when they requested for comment.

Nevertheless, Kildee’s office was more open about the events, a spokesman from his office told Fox News, “Unfortunately due to the pandemic, members of Michigan’s congressional delegation were unable to travel on Air Force One with the President to Dearborn.”

“As a result, Members had to take a commercial flight, hours after the presidential visit ended, that required them to vote by proxy,” the spokesperson added.

In addition, the spokesperson wanted to make clear, “Kildee was honored to attend with the President” claiming, the congressman has been working closely with the President “to expand electric vehicle production and create good-paying jobs in Michigan.”

According to the House clerk who keeps the records of all congressional members using proxy voting published rules allowing them to use the right “Pursuant to House Resolution 8, 117th Congress, and House Resolution 965, 116th Congress” that allows the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to designate certain times, members are allowed to vote by proxy.