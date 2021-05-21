Tulsi Gabbard Calls on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Resign

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) blasted Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on Friday and called for her resignation following the revelation that Lightfoot only grants interviews to journalists of color.

“Mayor Lightfoot’s blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent,” Gabbard wrote in a tweet. “I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county—of all races—to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot’s resignation.”

“Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white,” Gabbard added.

The Chicago Tribune went so far as to cancel an interview with Lightfoot on Wednesday in protest of her decision to exclude white reporters from one-on-one interviews.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the reporter, Gregory Pratt, “who is Latino, noted that he had been granted an interview under Lightfoot’s racially exclusionary policy but had used that opportunity to ask her to end that policy. When she refused, the Tribune canceled the interview.”

Lightfoot attempted to defend her policy Wednesday in a letter to news outlets, attacking “systemic racism” in the media.

Other journalists have been happy to endorse the Lightfoot’s new policy, including Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times, who told CNN she was “not troubled” by Lightfoot’s exclusion of white journalists.

