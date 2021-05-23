PHOTOS: Hundreds Rally for Israel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — Hundreds of supporters of the State of Israel lined Santa Monica Boulevard in the heart of Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon to chant, cheer, and wave flags after nearly two weeks of war and a wave of antisemitic attacks.
On Thursday afternoon (Friday morning Israel time), a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization went into effect. Yet pro-Palestinian rallies continued abroad — some of which were followed by antisemitic violence in the U.S.
Sunday’s boisterous crowd in Los Angeles was organized as a demonstration both forIsrael, and against antisemitism.
Supporters of Israel gather along Santa Monica Boulevard, holding Israeli and American flags and signs reading “Stop the Rockets” and “Unite Against Terrorism,” May 23, 2021 (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News).
A pickup truck festooned with American and Israeli flags parades down Santa Monica Boulevard alongside a pro-Israel rally I Beverly Hills, California, May 23, 2021 (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
A protester holds a “Free Gaza From Hamas” sign ad a pro-Israel rally in Beverly Hills, California, May 23, 2021 (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
A bicyclist in patriotic American colors waves an Israeli flag at a pro-Israel rally in Beverly Hills, California, May 23, 2021 (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
A little girl waves an Israeli flag at a pro-Israel rally in Beverly Hills, California. Supporters of Israel brought American and Israeli flags as they lined Santa Monica Boulevard, May 23, 2021 (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
A Lamborghini drives down Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California, hoisting an Israeli flag. Several other sports cars participated in the pro-Israel rally (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
A car driving to the pro-Israel rally on Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California, flies Israeli flags from the windows and sunroof, May 23, 2021 (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
Supporters of Israel pose for a photo holding a sign, “Stand with Israel: End Jew Hatred,” at a pro-Israel demonstration in Beverly Hills, California, May 23, 2021 (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
Supporters of Israel cheer from cars and from the roadside along Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California, at a pro-Israel demonstrations, May 23, 2021. (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
Flags fly at a pro-Israel rally along Santa Monica Boulevard, in Beverly Hills, California. Supporters of Israel came out to show their love of the Jewish state and to protest against antisemitism, May 23, 2021 (Joel Pollak / Breitbart News)
President Joe Biden has yet to say anything condemning the nationwide wave of antisemitic attacks, despite campaigning on opposition to what he alleged was President Donald Trump’s lackluster response to antisemitism in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.
