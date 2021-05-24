Dr. Anthony Fauci has reversed course yet again Monday, now claiming it is “highly likely” the Chinese coronavirus developed naturally.

“He believes that it is ‘highly likely’ that it first occurred naturally before spreading from animal to human. Since no one is 100% sure, he’s open to a thorough investigation,” a CBS News reporter tweeted.

Fauci reportedly told the reporter who questioned former President Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany:

Dr. Fauci said that does not mean he believes the virus first emerged in a lab, as some have suggested. He does not know anything about the three researchers at the Wuhan lab who sought hospital care in November 2019 as reported by the WSJ. The president doesn’t. The president points to the fact that the origin of the virus is China. It’s a fair thing to point out as China tried to ridiculously rewrite history, ridiculously blames the coronavirus on American soldiers. This is what China is trying to do.

The newest position from “Dr. Gloom” comes after the infectious disease expert reversed course May 11, claiming he is “not convinced” the Chinese coronavirus developed naturally and that its origins merit investigation.

“No, actually. … No, I’m not convinced about that. I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out to the best of our ability exactly what happened,” Fauci said during an interview when a reporter asked about the origins of the flu.

“So I wanted to ask, are you still confident that it developed naturally?” she questioned.

Fauci reversed course May 11, claiming he is “not convinced” the Chinese coronavirus developed naturally and that its origins merit investigation.

https://t.co/RhMFbSZOIU #COVID19 — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) May 23, 2021

Fauci continued to reverse his opinion:

Certainly, the people who’ve investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals. But it could’ve been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus.

His original opinion on the coronavirus origins come in an interview in May of 2020, when he was asked, “Do you believe or is there evidence that SARS-CoV-2 was made in the lab in China or accidentally released from a lab in China?” He answered: