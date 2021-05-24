Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is urging lawmakers to finish the work regarding constitutional carry and get the bill to his desk as the Texas legislative session nears its close.

On May 21, Abbott tweeted, “Constitutional carry is moving in the Texas legislature. The strongest Second Amendment legislation in Texas history. Let’s get it to my desk for signing.”

Abbott’s tweet followed news that the Texas House and Senate had reached an agreement on the legislation. KXAN reported that “negotiators” in both chambers had come to an agreement on Thursday. Now all that remains is for the full House and full Senate to vote to accept the bill that emerged from negotiations.

The constitutional carry legislation, HB 1927, is sponsored by State Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler).

Schaefer commented after House and Senate negotiators came to an agreement, “The House and Senate conferees have reached an agreement on House Bill 1927, a critical benchmark before this bill reaches Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s desk. By working together, the House and Senate will send Gov. Abbott the strongest Second Amendment legislation in Texas history, and protect the right of law-abiding Texans to carry a handgun as they exercise their God-given right to self-defense and the defense of their families.”

The Texas Tribune reports that constitutional carry’s Senate sponsor is State Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown).

On April 28, 2021, Breitbart News pointed out Gov. Abbott’s pledge to sign constitutional carry legislation if it reaches his desk. Signing the bill would make Texas the twenty-first constitutional carry state in the union.

The other 20 states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. (NOTE: Tennessee’s constitutional carry law goes into effect July 1, 2021.)

