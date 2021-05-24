Joe Biden Promotes Coronavirus Vaccine with ‘Boy Beauty Vlogger’ Manny MUA

The White House on Monday published a video featuring a male makeup artist YouTuber to encourage Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Manny Gutierrez, who uses the name Manny MUA on social media, describes himself as a “boy beauty vlogger” on his YouTube page, claiming that “makeup is GenderLESS and has no rules!”

He currently has 4.86 million subscribers on YouTube and in 2017, he was named to PEOPLE magazine’s “Most Beautiful” list.

In the video, the heavily made-up Mua calls into a video conversation with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss the importance of getting the vaccine.

After asking a few generic questions about vaccines, Mua asked Biden about what skincare product he would bring to a desert island.

“I happen to be Irish … I think that my wife, before I headed to that island, would tell me that you better bring some sunscreen,” Biden replied.

Manny Mua posted a video promoting the interview, telling viewers he was “shaking” afterward.

“I am literally going to Zoom with Dr.Fauci and President Biden right now,” he said. “Oh. My. God.”

He continued, “I’m honestly, like, my… I’m shaking. I’m so nervous, but … I’m glam, you know she’s looking cute, she’s feeling festive, and so I’m just going kinda you know go with that.”

“You can call me Joe POTUS if you’d like,” Biden said as the interview began. “I’ll drop the POTUS if you drop the MUA.”

After the interview, Manny MUA thanked the president for all he had done to help the LGBTQ+ community.

“Well let me tell you something, you’re making great contributions to the American public and the LGBTQ … and we have to make sure that we’re dealing with the transgender population, they’re being persecuted in many places,” Biden replied. “As my mother would say, ‘God Love You.'”